CHRIS HARDY: Kyle will be a great addition

We can take plenty of positives from this past week. Saturday was frustrating for us as we should’ve won the game at Ilkeston.

We controlled the game, our ball retention was good, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net.

New Blues signing Kyle Fryatt

Having said that, I can’t stress just how hard it is to go away from home at this level and pick up three points.

We have maybe been a victim of our own success this season and people from outside, and maybe inside the club, have got ahead of themselves.

That draw could prove to be a good one come the end of the season.

This team are still a work in progress and there are lots of areas to improve in. That won’t happen overnight, it’ll happen over time.

The expectation levels just show how far we’ve come, it’s incredible really when you consider that we were in a relegation battle last season and were second favourites to go down this season.

We showed just how serious we are about trying to go on a good run in the North Riding Senior Cup on Wednesday night when we put out a very strong side at Guisborough.

The 5-0 scoreline reflected the gap in stature and level between the two teams.

Dale Hopson showed his outstanding qualities yet again. I’ve said it before and will say it again, he’s so influential for us in terms of our offensive play and is really playing well at the moment.

Another lad who impressed me on Wednesday was debutant Kyle Fryatt.

He slotted into the system with no problems whatsoever and looked impressive from start to finish. Getting two goals will give him confidence going forward, and hopefully he can continue that form.

He’s a player I know from my Northern League days, I tried to sign him at Guisborough but had no joy. He’ll replace Jack Blackford, who has gone back to Hartlepool United.

We now go into a very tough encounter at Rushall.

I’ve already said how hard it is going away from home at this level and it’s obviously much tougher against the sides up at the top of the table.

We’ve done some homework on them, we know what to expect from them and will need to be on our game.