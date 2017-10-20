CHRIS HARDY: Its been a disappointing week for us

We have experienced two disappointing results in the space of four days this week.

First was Saturday’s frustrating 1-1 draw at Sutton Coldfield, who are bottom of the league table.

We just didn’t get going or get into any kind of stride at Sutton.

The players didn’t get to grips with the 3G playing surface and didn’t do anywhere near enough to get maximum points from the game.

If anything, we had to rally late on to come away with a share of the spoils in the end.

It’s hard to single out any impressive individual performances from Saturday.

It wasn’t a good performance, although it wasn’t for the lack of effort or application, we just didn’t hit our straps on the day.

Tuesday night’s derby game against Scarborough Athletic in the Integro League Cup was a completely different game.

It was certainly a game of two halves, we went in at half-time a goal to the good and deservedly so.

Scarborough came out and improved after the break and probably just about edged the game in the end and deserved to go through.

They were a decent side, they had some good players, and it was a good game in front of a good crowd who made a lot of noise and created a lively atmosphere.

It was a close game in the end, but we slipped up and allowed them to score two sloppy goals and that was enough for them to win the tie.

I thought John Campbell continued his return from injury well, he put in a decent performance, while I also thought Danny McWilliams and Callum Martin played well too.

There were some positives to take, although Scarborough deserved to win the game .... just.