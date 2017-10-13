CHRIS HARDY: It's great to see John back in Blue

When our recent signing John Campbell went down in a heap, I feared we’d lose him for the long-term.

He’s reacted really well to the programme we put him on and we had him back a lot sooner than we’d originally hoped when he came on for a 10-minute run-out against Altrincham on Tuesday night.

He came through assessment in training last week and hasn’t pulled up since Tuesday night, so he will be in contention for a starting place for our trip to Sutton Coldfield this weekend.

John has been a breath of fresh air since he came to the club, he’s what we’ve needed for a while now in that he’s a natural goalscorer, and we need to do everything we can now to get him out on the pitch so he can do what he does best and score goals for Whitby Town.

Another player who impressed me from the bench on Tuesday was Louis Maloney.

Louis really does have an eye for a pass and looked very able on Tuesday night.

Looking at Tuesday as a whole, it was a positive performance and result and we need to build on that now.

It’s all good and well putting in good performances and not getting points, but this is a results business and we need to start getting the points we’d like, and often deserve.

Saturday’s defeat at Warrington was incredibly frustrating.

There wasn’t a lot in the game at all and there was a clear foul on Shane Bland one of their goals, everyone stopped and expected a free-kick to be awarded but the ref waved them on and they scored.

It was nip-and-tuck, there wasn’t a lot in it, but we’ve come up on the wrong side of the result.

Saturday’s trip to Sutton is a hugely important one for us. We are not playing badly, but we need to start picking up more points sooner rather than later.

Thanks for reading

Chris