CHRIS HARDY: Interest in our players is no surprise

Tuesday night’s performance and result were hugely pleasing for everyone at the club.

To beat a full-time outfit like York City, but beat them so convincingly, was very pleasing for me.

I would say that for most of the game, it was very difficult to see who the professional players were.

There wasn’t a single poor performance from anyone on the night, I really can’t fault the lads.

I thought David Carson played really well and he took his goal superbly, it was also important for him to get some minutes under his belt.

Shane Bland was superb when called upon and his game management was also good.

I gave the man of the match to Dale Hopson though.

He was great on the ball, worked hard and showed a great temperament.

We have some really talented lads at this football club, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we got some interest for them.

I’ve always said I won’t stand in the way of a good opportunity for any of the lads, but it has to be worthwhile for both parties.

We are watertight when it comes to our players, and that’s the way it should be.

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, as they say, so it’d need to be a decision made by all parties involved, should an interest arise.

We need to forget about the cup now, we have a big game back in the league at Halesowen on Saturday.

When I first came to the club, I quickly witnessed the strength of the league from top to bottom.

We drew 2-2 with high-flying Darlington midweek, who got promoted, and then went to Stamford, who got relegated, and lost.

The sides nearer the bottom may not have the attacking potency of the teams at the top of the table, but they’re all strong and capable of causing an upset.

We’ll need to be on our game come Saturday if we’re going to come away with the three points.

I expect Luke Bythway to come back in, but Andrew May to be out and DanMcWilliams to struggle.

Chris