CHRIS HARDY: I'm over the moon with players' response to opening loss

I was over the moon with the lads’ response to our opening day defeat on Tuesday night.

We obviously talked about our disappointment Saturday and we got what we were looking for on Tuesday evening, I thought we were top-drawer.

We seemed to have purpose about what we were doing and we moved the ball quickly, had opportunities and end products more often than not and there was a lot to admire about the performance.

Although it was one game and Mikey (Roberts), has a big part to play for us, we changed the formation on Tuesday and that suited Kieran (Weledji) to play in advanced areas and come onto the ball a little deeper.

He’s a talented kid, I know a lot of people have seen him play centre-back and full-back, but he’s great at driving into space and committing people.

He slotted his goal away nicely to give us the lead after nice work with Matty Tymon in the build-up.

David Carson has had two very contrasting performances from Saturday to Tuesday night.

I thought he was excellent against Stalybridge, he picked his runs wisely and was busy on the back foot, so I was very pleased with David’s performance.

One thing that was very noticeable about the side on Tuesday night was that we had a lot of pace.

The runs that were coming from deep were very hard, if not impossible to pick up and that gave us a great platform to go on and win the game.

We knew that if Matty’s hold-up play was good that it would naturally allow us to go beyond and get in behind and we did that time and time again.

I think a team who plays that well deserves the chance to start the next game I don’t think there’ll be many changes for the Stourbridge game on Saturday.

I was delighted with the performance. Stalybridge will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season, and they showed quality in patches.