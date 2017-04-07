CHRIS HARDY: I'm delighted for patient Weledji

I was delighted for Kieran Weledji after he nicked us a point against Coalville on Saturday in stoppage time.

You could tell the lad was chuffed to bits, especially given the fact he’s had to be incredibly patient with a few niggly injuries of late.

When I look back on the game as a whole, we didn’t do enough to deserve a win, but at the same time I’d have felt aggrieved had we lost.

The first 20 minutes we were really at it, our tempo was good and we were playing some good football.

We tired after that and they found it easier to nullify us going forward.

We’re on the road at Corby Town tomorrow and then again at Mickleover on Tuesday night.

I’d go as far as to say that we need two positive results if we’re going to stay in the promotion race.

I don’t usually set targets like that, but it’s getting to the crunch time now and every game is like a cup final for us until the end of the season.

That said, Corby are in a relegation battle so they’ll have to come at us, and hopefully we’ll be able to take advantage of that and come away with a positive result.

You could tell at times on Saturday that Coalville aren’t playing for anything, and they were able to relax and play their game,

The boys are all supremely confident though, that is for sure.

They’re all very confident of winning our remaining games and grabbing a play-off spot, fingers crossed we can get across the line and do that.