CHRIS HARDY: Frustrations continue with Sutton draw

The 4-1 scoreline on Tuesday night was a fair reflection on the game, Lancaster were the better side.

We had a 15/20 minute period in the second half where we got a handle on things and had a foothold in the game, but they pulled away again and thoroughly deserved their win.

One of the few positives to take from the game was the impact of our new signing, John Campbell.

As many are aware, we have been searching for a striker pretty much since I first came to the club, and there were some promising signs on Tuesday.

John scored lots of goals against my Guisborough sides and has a good CV, and the goal he scored on Tuesday wasn’t a stereotypical Whitby Town goal, which was a positive.

It’s certainly a good start for John, as he’s definitely not at the fitness levels we’d expect him to be going forward, so there’ll be some work going on behind the scenes with him.

We also brought in Simon Ramsden this week, an experienced defender who also has an impressive CV.

There’s a bit of a dilemma with Simon, in that he hasn’t played much football and had a lengthy lay-off, so we have to try and box clever with him now.

We’ll have a good look at him in training and see how he goes.

It’s not an excuse, but the standard of the league overall seems to have improved this season.

We’ve played some strong sides, Lancaster on Tuesday night included, so far this season and it’s been challenging.

A word I seem to be using a lot this season is frustrating - and Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Sutton Coldfield was certainly that.

We had enough chances to win two or three games and ended up having to settle for a point.

One positive was the performance of David Carson, who was really impressive in an unfamilar berth higher up the pitch.

It’s imperative we have David on the pitch and firing at his best.

We now go into what will no doubt be a tough game against Marine at the Turnbull Ground.

The lads have to improve in both boxes and we need to get our house in order to start picking up some points.

Thanks for reading

Chris