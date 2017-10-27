CHRIS HARDY: Frustrations continue with draw

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hednesford Town at the Turnbull Ground was another frustrating game for us.

We scored two well-constructed goals through John Campbell, whose second in particular was a superb effort.

Unfortunately, we’ve switched off at two crucial moments from set-pieces and that has cost us three points again.

On a different day, we win what was a good game by a 2-0 scorelin, but that is football and it doesn’t always go your way.

It’s not just the defenders who take responsibility, we need to take that as a collective group.

We have sat down and analysed the game in great detail with the lads both as a group and individually, and we’ll continue to work hard to find the right solutions.

Teams seem to find it easy to score against us at the moment though, while we have to work hard for our goals up the other end, and that can’t continue for too much longer.

I was really pleased with John’s performance on Saturday.

He’ll be the first to admit he isn’t at the fitness levels that either the club or himself want to be at.

I thought both of his goals were equally impressive - one a superb lob and the other was exactly the sort of goal I want my strikers to be scoring.

We turn our attentions to the FA Trophy this Saturday as we welcome Marine to the Turnbull Ground.

They came to the Turnbull Ground in the league recently and it was a nip-and-tuck game with very little in it.

I’d expect Saturday to be a very tight game as well and it might come down to the fine margins.

This football club and the whole town is crying out for a cup run, especially in one of the FA competitions, and this is a great opportunity to get off to a flyer in the Trophy.

We will be without the suspended David Carson this weekend, while Callum Martin is also unavailable.

Connor Dunlavey won’t be available, he’s still having certain issues getting going in training.

Matty Tymon and Andy Monkhouse were fit enough to be on the bench on Saturday and are likely to be in contention this weekend.

Straight after Saturday we turn our attentions back to league action as we travel to Mickleover Sports on Tuesday night.

They are just behind us in the Evo-Stik Premier Division table, so it is important that we go there and get a positive result.

Thanks for reading

Chris