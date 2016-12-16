CHRIS HARDY: Dip in form was a formality

It says an awful lot about how far we’ve come as a side that we are all so disappointed with the defeat against a good Nantwich side on Saturday.

We had made the Turnbull Ground into a bit of a fortress recently, but that wasn’t the case and we were second best on Saturday.

There’ll be no panic at the club though, quite the opposite if anything.

This little blip was always going to happen, we spoke about it when we were on fire and picking up win after win, you can’t go a full season without troubling runs of form.

We need to enjoy the challenges that lie in front of us, we’ve got the points on the board, so there’s definitely no pressure on us at all.

We’ll go to Matlock Town on Saturday and try to put an end to our poor run, and I know if we play well and we get the rub of the green, that we’ll come away with a positive result.

We will be without Connor Smith, who has gone back to his parent club Hartlepool United.

Connor was fantastic for us while he was with us, he put a great shift in and we may look to bring him back at some point in the near future.

For now, though, he needs to go back to Hartlepool and get some of his questions answered and will see what happens.

We are in a good place with the squad at the moment, it’s the strongest I’ve seen it since I came to the club.

There were a few lads who sat out altogether on Saturday, so we have good strength in depth.

One player who missed out was Kieran Weledji, who is coming back to full fitness and will need to be patient to work his way back into the starting 11.

Barring any problems in training this week, we’ll be at full strength for the trip to Matlock on Saturday.

It’s only a few weeks since we played them, so we’ll all know what to expect from them.

They’re a little bit similar to us in that they’re a young side who like to get the ball down and are very progressive.

It’ll be a tough ask, but if we perform, there’s no reason why we can’t get a win there.