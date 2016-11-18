CHRIS HARDY: Cup exits leave us frustrated

There haven’t been too many times this season that I have had to reflect on back-to-back defeats, but this is the case this week after our losses to Shaw Lane and Goole.

As I have said on numerous occasions, a cup run was a big priority for us, so to exit the FA Trophy and the League Cup is obviously disappointing for the club.

The most important thing now is that we don’t let these results knock us off our stride and impact on our league form.

On Saturday, I have to be honest and say that the better side won the game. We started well enough, but Shaw Lane then seized the initiative and we were quite happy only to be 1-0 down at half-time.

They got a second goal on the back of us pushing on trying to get back level, and although I think that the scoreline flattered them in the end, we can’t have any complaints about the result.

Shaw Lane are a very good side, highlighted by the fact that they also beatBlyth Spartans in midweek, but we were not at our best on the day.

Tuesday’s League Cup loss was an altogether different affair, as we made a number of changes to the side. Unfortunately it didn’t have the desired effect and we’ve ended up losing the game.

The positives we can take from the Goole match are that we were able to hand our Hartlepool loanees Jack Blackford and Connor Smith starts alongside goalkeeper James Dawson and striker Anthony Hume, while Lee Bullock was also able to get some valuable minutes under his belt.

Looking at the bigger picture, although we wanted to progress in the cups, on the flip side, we are now able to focus more attention on the league where we’re looking to maintain our good form.

This weekend, we turn our attentions to a trip to Coalville Town, a side whose results have improved in recent weeks.

The players know that we will need to get back to our best if we are to get something from this game.