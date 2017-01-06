CHRIS HARDY: Carson will be a great addition

We brought in David Carson last week after he’d left South Shields, and I’m confident he’ll be a good addition.

We are at the point now where we are only going to bring in players who will improve the team, we won’t add to the squad for the sake of it.

David certainly fits that bill. He may be young in terms of years, but his experience in the game is vast and he’s learned his trade at some big clubs including Blackburn Rovers.

We played against Shields in pre-season and David really impressed us all.

For whatever reason, he left the club and we’re delighted he’s joined up with us.

It’ll take him a few weeks to get up to speed and get up to full match fitness. He’s been ticking over by playing some Sunday League, but it still takes times to get to 100%.

Looking back at Saturday’s 1-0 win at Frickley, you can’t underestimate what a tough, battling effort it took to go and win there.

The pitch was very difficult and that’s putting it kindly, our opposition really had the bit between their teeth and came at us, and it was a very hostile place to go and play football.

I think what’s pleasing from Saturday’s win was the nature of the performance from the lads.

Teams at this level know that if we get on a good playing surface that we will pass them to death, but to go to a very hostile environment like Frickley and have to stand our ground really showed another dimension to our squad.

It was great to see Kieran Weledji come back into the side and get the man of the match award too.

Kieran has had to be patient of late, but he’s known all along how important he is to us and has now won his shirt back.

It’s his responsibility to keep hold of that shirt now.

Looking ahead, we have a very busy week with the trip to Ashton on Saturday and then the big NRCFA Senior Cup clash at home to York City on Tuesday.

We have no idea what sort of side York will bring, but hopefully we will see a big crowd at the Turnbull for what should be a great cup tie.