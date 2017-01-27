CHRIS HARDY: Buxton win was a huge boost for us

Saturday’s game against Buxton had a little bit of everything - goals, sendings off, chances at both ends and plenty of drama.

We showed great determination and application in the face of a real underhand tactics from our opposition.

They managed to get ahead in the game, but the lads battled back and we were 2-1 up at the break.

There was a real period of madness from Buxton when they were reduced to nine men and rather than that benefit us, it seemed to help them.

We see that quite often in football, where a team goes down to 10 or nine men and it gives them a lift.

Buxton got back level, but the guys showed excellent application and determination to finish strongly and we deserved to win in the end.

We really did play some good stuff at times, it’s noticeable when we play at home that we really get the ball down and use every blade of grass, and this game was no different.

From one to 11, the guys put in a strong performance, there were around seven eight-out-of-10s from the lads.

When we hit our straps teams really do struggle to keep up with us.

Saturday’s game at Workington is a big one for us in many ways.

We need to go on a run of good results now, and in particular away from home.

We hope to have Andrew May back in the squad for Saturday.

That will depend how he’s gone in training this week, but it’d be a big boost to get him back.

Thanks for reading

Chris