CHRIS HARDY: Boys are putting the hard graft in

We’ve had the lads in doing some fitness tests this week in the build up to a busy Christmas and New Year schedule.

We are constantly monitoring the lads’ fitness levels and that area of the game is something I place a lot of emphasis on at the club.

We have a full-time fitness coach in Jonny Taylor and he’s a big part of what we do off the pitch.

That’s why it is so important that I have Mark Robinson and Lee Bullock with me, they’re so crucial to how the club operates.

Then it’s also testament to the attitude of the lads, buying into the whole process and having that will to improve and be as fit as possible.

At this level of football, you sometimes get lads coming out of the pro game and dropping down a few levels, and perhaps they believe they’re too good to have to still put the work in.

The lads we have at Whitby Town all put a lot of time and hard graft into their game, which makes my job a lot easier.

Looking back at Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Matlock, I’d say we definitely deserved a point from the game, perhaps even more.

This is a trend with us at the moment, we’re playing well and not getting the reward for our performances.

We were looking good at 1-0 up, but we invited pressure on and gave Matlock a lift by conceding ground during the second half, and it ultimately cost us dearly in the end.

We’ll look to put that behind us with a good performance and hopefully a win against Blyth Spartans on Boxing Day.

It’s known as a bit of a derby, and with it falling on Boxing Day, hopefully we can get a decent crowd in and we will do our very best to get a win to get us out of this mini-slump we find ourselves in.

I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all the readers of The Whitby Gazette, and Whitby Town supporters a merry Christmas.

Thank you to everyone for their support so far this season, and I hope to see you at the Turnbull Ground on Boxing Day or over the festive period.

