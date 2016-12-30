CHRIS HARDY: Boxing Day crowd was rocking

The atmosphere for the Boxing Day game against Blyth Spartans was the best I have seen or heard at the Turnbull Ground.

To get that number of Whitby Town fans through the gate is absolutely fantastic and I want to thank every single one of them for their great support.

We had a good gate in for the Darlington game last season, but a lot of that was made up of away fans.

The atmosphere on Boxing Day was 100% the best I’ve seen in my time at the club, and I would love to see that continue into 2017.

There’s no reason why we shouldn’t get support like that week in-week out as well.

We try to play football the right way and excite the fans, we are up at the right end of the table and are picking up some good wins.

They say success breeds success, and hopefully the victory against Blyth will keep a lot of those fans coming back.

Those extra fans coming through the gates will also boost the club financially, and that’s on top of the news that the mobile phone masts won’t be moving and the Christmas draw made us a good amount of money as well.

It was great to get the win against Blyth, it was a win that we needed after a little slump in results towards the back end of the year.

We’d been playing well but not getting the results, so to get the three points on Boxing Day was great.

Matty Tymon grabbed our first goal and he really impressed me throughout.

Matty played in a little bit of a different role for us in the Blyth game, but he always gets through a lot of work off the ball that goes unnoticed.

He also has great quality on the ball, so he’s a great asset to us.

Ste Snaith has led the line superbly since moving further up the pitch, and that continued against Blyth.

That’s certainly an area we will be looking to strengthen in, Mikey Roberts has hit a bit of a baron spell.

Hopefully he’ll re-find his form in 2017. I’ve worked with him for a long time and I know he has real qualities.

Last mention must go to Adam Gell for his opportunistic 40-yard winner.

We put a good high press on Blyth and Adam capitalised superbly.