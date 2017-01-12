Chairman Manser’s praise for Blues fans

Whitby Town chairman Graham Manser has heaped praise on the club’s fans after the 3-1 victory against York City on Tuesday night.

The Blues made it through to the semi-finals of the North Riding County FA Senior Cup after their impressive win against the Minstermen.

Chairman Manser was delighted with the atmosphere at the Turnbull on the night and was quick to sing the praises of the fans.

“The fans were fantastic on Tuesday night and I want to say a big thank you to them all,” Manser said.

“A lot has been made of past behaviour, but we want them at the games making noise for the team, and they’ve done just that.”