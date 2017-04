Cayton Corinthians have pulled out of the Scarborough News Sunday League.

The Division One outfit have struggled to raise a side for a number of fixtures in 2017, and pulled out of their Kenward Cup semi-final against Newlands on Sunday.

Cayton are the latest in a host of teams to have quit the league in recent years.

There are now only 14 teams left across the two divisions in the Sunday League.

