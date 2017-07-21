Carson commits to new two-year deal

Whitby Town have received a huge boost as they step up their pre-season preparations for the 2017/18 Evo-Stik Premier Division North season after midfielder David Carson signed a new two-year contract.

After signing from South Shields last season, Carson impressed in the Blues’ midfield and was handed a place in the inaugural V9 Academy at the end of the season, set up by Leicester and England striker Jamie Vardy.

Following the departure of top-scorer Dale Hopson to Blyth Spartans a couple of weeks ago, Blues boss Chris Hardy will be delighted to tie down one of his other key players.

Carson’s commitment to the Blues follows that of highly sought-after keeper Shane Bland, who signed a new deal at the end of last season.