Bullock confident of upsetting Minstermen

Whitby Town player-coach Lee Bullock won’t be suffering from mixed emotions when his side take on his former club York City on Tuesday night.

Bullock exited the Minstermen in acrimonious circumstances after his second spell with the club and admits he won’t be feeling any nostalgic sentiments come Tuesday.

“I don’t really have any feelings either way with York City anymore,” declared Bullock.

“I didn’t finish my second spell at York under great circumstances, and if I could go back and make the decision again, I probably wouldn’t have signed for Gary Mills.”

Boss Chris Hardy has signalled his intent to push for silverware as well as continue their promotion push in the Evo-Stik Premier.

And Bullock, who made 207 appearances for the Minstermen over two spells at the club, believes City will field a weakened side for the clash, but thinks Town could match them regardless of the strength of their side.

Bullock added: “They have some important fixtures coming up, so I don’t think Gary (Mills) will bring a full strength team.

“Even if they do, I think we could give them a really good game at the Turnbull.”

Bullock is enjoying his role at the Turnbull Ground under manager Hardy.

He added: “I’ve known Chris since we were 16, he’s a great bloke to work for.

“We all put a lot of graft in, and the results are starting to show.”