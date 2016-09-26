Brown smashes in four in Fishburn victory

Dan Brown was in stunning form in front of goal as he smashed in four to fire Fishburn Park to a 5-1 win at St Mary's Yarm.

After a tight opening 30 minutes, Al McGovern slotted through an inch-perfect through-ball for Brown to dink the ball over the onrushing keeper to open the scoring.

It should have been 2-0 shortly afterwards when Park were awarded a penalty, but Dom Wilson spurned the chance to double the away side's lead from the spot.

The game was effectively over following the first 10 minutes of the second half, Brown finding himself one-one-one with the Yarm keeper on two occasions and making no mistake in wrapping up his hat-trick and handing Park a 3-0 lead in the process.

Brown was then brought down in the area and took the penalty-taking responsibilites from Wilson and duly smashed in his and Park's fourth.

The Park scoring was wrapped up with the goal of the game, neat interplay from Rich Lanes and assistant-manager Mark Waterfield teeing up James Organ-Simpson to smash into the top corner.

Yarm grabbed a consolation goal with the last kick of the game, but the damage was already done.

Brown was Park's man of the match after his four-goal salvo, while defender Nathan Smurthwaite also stood out at centre-back.

Park make the short trip to local rivals Staithes Athletic on Saturday for their crunch Macmillan Bowl League Cup quarter-final.