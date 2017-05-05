Boss Hardy's delight as keeper Bland signs new contract

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has expressed his delight at keeper Shane Bland agreeing to a new two-year contract to stay at the Turnbull Ground.

Rumours were rife towards the back end of last season that many clubs were sniffing around Bland, but the keeper has put an end to the speculation by agreeing a new two year deal with the Blues,

Blues boss Chris Hardy

Boss Hardy said: “I’m delighted. I’ve gone on record before with Shane saying that I believe outside the professional ranks, he’s the best that there is so to secure his services for this season and beyond is a massive boost for the football club.

"I think it sends out a real statement of intent in terms of what we’re trying to do at the Turnbull Ground.

“There’s so much more to Shane than clean sheets, his all-round goalkeeping has improved. His distribution of the ball is paramount to what we do and what we’re trying to do as a football team.

I really haven’t got enough plaudits for Shane so to have him on board for the coming season is a real bonus.

“I don’t think we could have started our planning for next season in a better manner because there was a lot of talk towards the back end of this season about Shane maybe parting ways with the club and looking at a different challenge.

"Shane’s obviously had a u-turn on that and I believe it’s a lot to do with what the football club are trying to do and what our aims and aspirations are over the next couple of seasons are.

"Again, in terms of a statement of intent, it’s out there for everyone to see.”