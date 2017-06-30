Boss Hardy hunting Hopson replacements

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy is working hard to draft in three new signings as the club look to move on after the exit of top-scorer Dale Hopson.

Thirty-goal hitman Hopson signed for Vanarama National League North outfit Blyth Spartans earlier this week after they met the Blues’ asking price.

Now Hardy’s attentions are firmly set on replacing Hopson’s goals and preparing for the new season.

Hardy said: “It’s silly season at the moment, we are working hard to make sure we get the right replacements through the door.

“Ideally we want to bring in three players, a centre-back, a central midfielder and a striker, but I’m keen to make sure we don’t make knee-jerk signings after Dale’s departure.”

Hardy insists Hopson leaves the Turnbull Ground with his blessing.

“He’s a talented kid and made it clear he wanted to play at a higher level,” added Hardy.

“It was just a case of Blyth matching our valuation of Dale, and they did that.

“He goes with our best wishes. He was superb for us during his time with the club.”

Hopson is looking forward to hitting the ground running with his new club.

He said: ““It’s a big club and a big step up for me from Whitby, so I can’t wait to get started. I’m glad it’s all done and dusted now really.”