Scarborough Athletic will make the trip to face Wearside League high-flyers Richmond Town in the final eight of the North Riding FA Senior Cup.

In the other matches, Evo-Stik League Premier Division leaders Whitby Town are at home to National League strugglers York City and Pickering Town, who are flying high in the NCEL Premier Division, entertain Marske United.

The fourth and final clash will see Middlesbrough at home to Northallerton Town.