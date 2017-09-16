Blues take point despite dominant display

A dominant performance from Whitby Town could only earn a point, with defensive woes ending hopes of three points in a 2-2 draw with Sutton Coldfield Town.

David Carson opened the scoring on twenty minutes, before Lee Smith equalised just ahead of half-time.

After the break, Marcus Tudgay gave the visitors the lead, with Carson equalising just eight minutes later.

Chris Hardy made one change from the side that lost to Shaw Lane midweek, Carson replacing Kieran Weledji.

The hosts took the lead on twenty minutes, David Carson winning a 50-50 with Mason Springthorpe and walking the ball into the empty net.

Whitby's biggest defensive problems have come from balls into the box and it came back to haunt them yet again.

A corner kick was fumbled by Shane Bland into the path of Lee Smith, who poked the ball through a sea of blue and over the line.

The Blues' defensive woes continued into the second period, Niall McGoldrick miscontrolling a Sutton ball forward allowing Tudgay to nip in and finish past Bland from 18 yards.

Whitby, however, were undeterred and fashioned an equaliser shortly after.

A ball forward was flicked on by Matty Tymon, finding Carson who timed his run perfectly and chipped over Springthorpe, one-on-one.

Whitby Town: Bland, Martin, McWilliams Bythway, McGoldrick, May, Monkhouse, Snaith (c), Carson, Tymon, Gell (Hume '84). Subs not used: Dixon (GK), Bullock, Weledji, Risbrough.