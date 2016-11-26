Blues stay on top despite goalless draw

Whitby Town remained top of the Evo-Stik Premier Division despite their lacklustre goalless draw at struggling Ilkeston.

Blues boss Chris Hardy made two forced changes due to injury with Luke Bythway and Connor Smith in for centre-half Kieran Weledji and right wing back Callum Martin.

The Seasiders started strongly and came close when Smith drove a cross for Mikey Roberts at the near post, then Dave McTiernan at the far post to narrowly miss.

Ross Durrant saved at the near post from Matty Tymon's close range header with the stopper holding Dale Hopson's low 20-yard drive.

Roberts was denied with a desperate six-yard box clearance before Durrant saved superbly, parrying low to his right from a goalbound low Hopson drive.

The impressive Bythway headed just wide late on.