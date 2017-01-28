Blues slump to defeat at Workington

Whitby's Town's woeful recent away form continued on Saturday, falling to a poor 2-0 defeat at Workington.

It was a lacklustre performance from Chris Hardy's men, who were behind after just four minutes.

Rob Wilson picked the ball up from wide, 25 yards from goal, before curling low into the bottom corner, just evading Shane Bland.

Whitby had opportunities to get back into the game, chiefly through Luke Bythway, who headed wide with a powerful effort from six yards.

Workington's afternoon soon got better, though, on 36 minutes.

The visitors tried to play out from the back but were caught on the ball by Scott Allison, who played a neat one-two with Jack Ryan. He then burst into the box and carefully scooped the ball over Bland into the corner.

The second half continued to prove the hosts' dominance and they continued to punish Hardy's men.

Jack Ryan laid the ball off to Scott Allison, who drove into the box and slid the ball into the corner.

Whitby's afternoon went from bad to worse in the last minute.

Sam Joel was played through by Allison, who skipped past Bland, and fired past Kieran Weledji and Bythway, despite losing his footing, to wrap up the game.