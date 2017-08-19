Blues slip to home defeat against Stourbridge

Have your say

A clinical performance from Stourbridge ensured a 3-1 defeat and a second defeat in three for Whitby Town.

Just four shots on target brought three goals from the visitors, with Jordan Archer netting a brace, with Glassboys skipper Paul McCone adding the other.

The Seasiders' only response came from Luke Bythway's powerful 25-yard free-kick.

Chris Hardy named an unchanged side from Tuesday night's victory over Stalybridge Celtic, with the only change to the team sheet coming with Andy Monkhouse making the bench over Anthony Hume.

The visitors took the lead, just under ten minutes into the game.

Josh Green's ball into the penalty area was headed across the face of goal by Josh Duggan, before being diverted into the back of the net by Stour skipper Paul McCone from six yards.

The Blues, however, didn't have to wait long for a leveller.

Whitby won a free-kick, 20 yards from goal. Centre-half Bythway took over taking duties from David Carson, before unleashing a ferocious at goal, leaving Matt Gould with no chance of saving it.

The visitors, despite looking on the back foot, took the lead again just six minutes later.

Jordan Archer took hold of a loose ball, bearing down on goal, before slotting home past Shane Bland.

Whitby were undeterred in their search for an equaliser, and should have levelled on 38 minutes.

Good work from James Risbrough on the left saw his ball across found Adam Gell little more than two yards from goal, though he astonishingly turned the attempt wide.

Hardy's side continued to push on, though lacked final product, and a professional job was completed by the visitors, eight minutes from time, with Archer adding his second, firing past Bland.

The visitors could have had another too, in added time, with Connor Gater seeing his effort blocked by Bland, before Green fired over from close range.

Whitby Town: Bland 6, Martin 6, McWilliams 6, Bythway 7, Bullock 6, Snaith (c) 7, Carson 6, Gell 6, Weledji 6, Tymon 6, Risbrough 6. Subs not used: Roberts, May, McGoldrick, Fryatt, Monkhouse.

Stourbridge: Gould, Christopherou, Westlake, McCone (c), Duggan, Gater, Forde, O'Callaghan, Archer Murphy, Green. Subs not used: Pierpoint, Rowe, Hague.

Attendance: 231

Whitby Town MotM: Luke Bythway - Scored Whitby's first-half equaliser with a thunderbolt free-kick, whilst putting in a solid performance at the back