Blues slip to home defeat against South Shields

Whitby Town fell to a 2-1 defeat in their final pre-season game, against Evo-Stik North side South Shields.

Jamie Holmes opened the scoring for the visitors, before David Carson equalised just three minutes later.

Luke Sullivan added the second for the Mariners, just before the half-hour mark, from the spot.

In a frenetic start to the game, neither side looked to settle down, with a goal for either side looking likely, with the visitors striking first.

The Blues defence switched off in the face of a smart through ball from Alex Nicholson, which found Holmes. He finished through the legs of Shane Bland, one-on-one, with the ball being helped in by the upright.

Whitby, however, weren’t to take it lying down, and levelled just three minutes later.

Mikey Roberts was adjudged to have been fouled 20 yards from goal, winning a free-kick. Carson stepped up and curled home low, past Liam Connell.

Holmes continued to threaten for Shields, and forced a good save from Bland from another shot across goal.

It wasn’t long, however, until the visitors regained their advantage.

Matty Pattison fell under the challenge of Rio May, winning a penalty in the process. Sullivan stepped up from 12 yards, sending the ball home just past the reaches of an outstretched Bland.

After the break, the game looked the quieten, though the Blues continued to look for an equaliser. Steven Snaith came close

Matty Tymon looked to be the Blues’ danger man, if they were to score.

The Seasiders’ attacker went close on two occasions in just 10 minutes, first heading wide a Dan McWilliams corner, before the pair linked up again, with Tymon again heading wide.