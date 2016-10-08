Blues slip to defeat at leaders Buxton

Whitby Town suffered a 3-0 defeat at Evo-Stik Premier Division leaders Buxton.

Matty Williams opened the scoring for the home side after hesitancy in the visiting defence and Brad Abott diverted a free-kick into the net to put Buxton 2-0 clear at the break.

Niall Doran sealed the win with a 72nd-minute goal for the pacesetters, with a 602 crowd watching the top-of-the-table clash.

The Blues, who have now slipped down to third as Rushall Olympic claimed second spot, will look to bounce back with a home win against Workington on Tuesday night at the Turnbull Ground, 7.45pm kick-off.