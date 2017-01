Whitby Town's Evo-Stik Premier Division title hopes suffered another dent with a 2-0 loss at Halesowen Town.

Tristian Dunkley's neat turn and shot put the Yeltz ahead in the 36th minute.

Sixteen minutes into the second half, the Blues' best chance saw Dale Hopson's effort kept out superbly by home keeper Daniel Platt.

The hosts doubled their lead and secured the points in the final minute through sub George Bowerman.