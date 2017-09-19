Blues sign up Ramsden

Whitby Town Football Club have announced the signing of experienced ex-Football League centre-half Simon Ramsden.

The defender joins the Seasiders after a spell out of the game, his last club being National League side Gateshead.

Ramsden adds yet more versatility to Chris Hardy's squad, with the ability to play in midfield and on the left-hand side of the defence.

The 35-year old has made over 300 professional appearances, bringing a wealth of experience to the Blues' defence, having turned out for Bradford City, Grimsby Town, Notts County and Motherwell.