Blues set for Olympic challenge against rivals

Whitby Town start a crucial December campaign with a trip to the West Midlands to face off against third-placed Rushall Olympic on Saturday.

The Blues face three of the league’s top seven over the month, whilst also hosting play-off hopefuls Nantwich Town.

Whitby will be looking to pick up where they left off on Wednesday night, after a clinical performance saw them breeze past Guisborough Town with a 5-0 win.

Kyle Fryatt made a goalscoring debut for the Seasiders in that game, getting on the scoresheet twice, but will be absent for the trip.

Chris Hardy is set to welcome Callum Martin back into starting contention, who sat out of the previous two fixtures through injury.

Martin will have to battle against Connor Smith to regain his starting place, though, after impressive performances at wing-back from the Hartlepool United loanee.

Luke Bythway also comes back into contention after suspension saw him miss the midweek win.

The biggest boost for Hardy will be the return of captain Steven Snaith, who has missed the last four games following a second red card of the season at Shaw Lane, last month.

Kieran Weledji remains a doubt for the Blues, though. The defender was named on the bench midweek but didn't feature.

The Pics, who sit third in the league, go into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Buxton last week.

They are expected to give new signing Karl Hawley a debut as they look to gain the initiative in the title race.

A supporters’ bus leaves the Turnbull Ground with limited spaces available at 8:45am. It costs just £10 and to book your place, call chairman Graham Manser on 07966 241344.