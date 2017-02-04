Blues return to winning ways against Skelmersdale

Whitby Town returned to winning ways, with a dominant performance and 1-0 win over strugglers Skelmersdale United.

The first half was very much one-way traffic, and Whitby could have led within five minutes.

Matty Tymon's defence-splitting pass found David McTiernan in space, but he could only fire at the legs of Chris Cheetham, one-on-one.

Whitby's dominance was reflected in the number of chances they created, with Matty Tymon and Luke Bythway both also going close on numerous occasions.

Chris Hardy's men continued to push the accelerator and create chances.

The Seasiders' first half pressure continued and paid off, 10 minutes into the second period.

David Carson was found in space by a through-ball from Tymon, before finishing with aplomb, opposed only by Cheetham, to secure the three points.

WHITBY TOWN: Bland, Martin, McWilliams, May, Bythway, Robinson, Gell, McTiernan (Hopson '69), Snaith (C), Tymon (Fryatt '80), Carson. SUBS NOT USED: Hume, Weledji, Dixon (GK).

SKELMERSDALE UNITED: Cheetham, Glennon, Salters (Mason '46), Jeffries, Grogan, Mooney (C), Watts, Bradshaw, Randell, Dabo, Shacklock. SUBS NOT USED: Vaughan-Muscat, Rooney.