Blues ready for Town trip

Whitby Town travel to in-form Workington this Saturday with just two points separating the teams.

Blues return to second spot after leapfrogging rivals Buxton following a dramatic encounter, at the Turnbull Ground last weekend.

Town won 4-2 with the Derbyshire visitors having two men sent off in four minutes.

Only leaders Blyth Spartans are in better form over their past six league games than Workington.

Boss Chris Hardy is likely to have centre-half Andrew May back in contention, while striker Mikey Roberts remains on loan at Guisborough Town.

The Cumbrians have five wins and one defeat, to Spartans themselves, while Blyth have won their last five since their Boxing Day defeat to the Seasiders.

The sides have already met twice before this season, both at the Turnbull Ground.

Luke Bythway’s header secured a 1-1 draw, in mid-October’s league encounter, while Hardy’s men came from 2-0 down inside 20 minutes to win 4-3 in the FA Trophy, thanks to Kieran Weledji’s winner.

Last season’s corresponding league encounter saw the Blues lose 3-1, but gain revenge in the Trophy with a 3-0 success, also at Workington’s Borough Park.

A supporters’ coach leaves the Turnbull Ground at 9.45am on Saturday, with seats still just £10 each.