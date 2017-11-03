Blues ready for Stafford test at the Turnbull

Whitby Town will be looking to put a poor October behind them when Stafford Rangers visit the Turnbull Ground.

The Blues didn’t win any of their eight games last month, exiting both the Integro League Cup and Buildbase FA Trophy in the process.

Whitby go into the game on the back of a midweek defeat to Mickleover Sports, while Stafford Rangers will be looking to build momentum on the back of a 1-0 win over Barwell.

Boss Chris Hardy will be hoping to recall goalkeeper Shane Bland, who has missed the last two outings due to a back injury.

He will, however, still wait on the availability of Matthew Tymon and Andy Monkhouse, who continue to look for full fitness after hamstring injuries.

Connor Dunlavey continues to struggle with a groin injury and won’t feature.