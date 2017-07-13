Blues open season with Barwell trip

Chris Hardy's Whitby Town will make the lengthy trip to Barwell to open up their 2017/18 Evo-Stik Premier Division campaign.

Hardy's men then welcome Stalybridge to the Turnbull Ground for their first home game of the season on August 15.

The Boxing Day clash sees Farsley Celtic visit the Turnbull Ground, before a trip to Workington on New Year's Day.

Town conclude their season with a home fixture against Buxton on Saturday April 28.

WHITBY TOWN 2017/18 FIXTURE LIST

12/08 Barwell (a)

15/08 Stalybridge (h)

19/08 Stourbridge (h) FA Cup

22/08 Altrincham (a)

26/08 Grantham Town (a)

28/08 Workington (h)

02/09 FA Cup 1st Qual

05/09 Ashton United (h)

06/09 Integro Cup Prelim Rd

09/09 Matlock Town (a)

12/09 Shaw Lane (h)

16/09 FA Cup 2nd Qual

19/09 Lancaster City (a)

23/09 Marine (h)

26/09 Buxton (a)

30/09 Barwell (h)

03/10 Stalybridge (a)

07/10 Warrington Town (a)

10/10 Altrincham (h)

14/10 Sutton Coldfield (a)

18/10 Integro Cup 1st Rd

21/10 Hednesford (h)

28/10 Marine (h) (FA Trophy 1st Qual Rd)

31/10 Mickleover Sports (a)

04/11 Stafford Rangers (h)

11/11 FA Trophy 2nd Qual Rd

18/11 Nantwich Town (a)

25/11 Witton Albion (h)

02/12 Halesowen Town (a)

09/12 Coalville Town (h)

16/12 Rushall Olympic (a)

23/12 Stourbridge (a)

26/12 Farsley Celtic (h)

30/12 Grantham Town (h)

01/01 Workington (a)

06/01 Lancaster City (h)

13/01 Shaw Lane (a)

20/01 Sutton Coldfield (h)

27/01 Hednesford Town (a)

03/02 Halesowen Town (h)

10/02 Stafford Rangers (a)

17/02 Nantwich Town (h)

24/02 Whitton Albion (a)

03/03 Mickleover Sports (h)

17/03 Rushall Olympic (h)

24/03 Coalville Town (a)

31/03 Warrington Town (h)

02/04 Farsley Celtic (a)

07/04 Ashton United (a)

14/04 Matlock Town (h)

21/04 Marine (a)

28/04 Buxton (h)