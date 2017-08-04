Blues no closer to adding a striker admits boss Hardy

Chris Hardy admitted that he is no closer to signing a striker, ahead of his side's final pre-season match.

The Blues host South Shields in a 1pm kick-off, on Saturday, with the Blues boss looking to establish his starting 11 going into the Evo-Stik Premier campaign.

Hardy, however, is no closer to an outcome in his quest for a forward to add to his side- and believes it could roll on for weeks yet.

"We're not anywhere nearer," the Town manager said."We've got targets in mind but I think it's one that's going to go down to the wire.

"That said, we're still confident of bringing someone in."

The Blues are expected to be at full strength for the visit of the Mariners, with no major injury worries.

Kieran Weledji could feature in an advanced position again, after impressing further up the field in the midweek win over Blyth Spartans.

Andrew May is also set to return to the starting line-up, after sitting on the bench at Croft Park.