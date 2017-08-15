Blues missing Monkhouse for Celtic clash

Chris Hardy is likely to be without the experienced Andy Monkhouse for a second game in a row, as he prepares for his side's first home game of the new campaign.

Monkhouse sat out of the opening day trip to Barwell with a thigh strain, and is expected to remain on the sidelines for the visit of Stalybridge Celtic.

Hardy, however, should have the ex-Hartlepool United man back for the visit of Stourbridge on Saturday.

"There's a slight possibility he'll be involved on Tuesday," the Blues boss said.

"In fairness, the way that Andy is coming on it's looking like it'll be maybe Saturday before he returns."

Other than Monkhouse, the Seasiders are expected to have a clean bill of health for their Turnbull Ground opener.

Whitby go into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Barwell, with Ryan Seal striking late on to ensure Hardy's side earned nothing from the game.

The visitors, however, fared better on the opening day, beating Nantwich Town 1-0 at the Bower Fold home, courtesy of Alex Honeyball's goal.