Blues lose out at Lancaster

Whitby Town slumped to yet another disappointing result, crashing to a 4-1 defeat at Lancaster City.

Chris Hardy's side succumbed to their host's offensive football, who hit four for the second consecutive match.

Oliver Wood opened the scoring with little more than 17 minutes on the clock, Craig Carney adding the second just minutes later.

Debutant John Campbell netted his first Blues goal, but it was merely a consolation as Hannu Tam and Sam Bailey added Lancaster's third and fourth.

Hardy made two changes from the side that managed a draw with Sutton Coldfield Town, Lee Bullock and John Campbell replacing Luke Bythway and Adam Gell.

It was the hosts who dominated from the outset, establishing themselves on the front foot with Carney and Melle Meulensteen dragging shots wide.

Lancaster's luck was coming down the left-hand side, and it proved fruitful on 17 minutes.

Scott Harries capitalised on neat attacking play, shooting from range and forcing a save Bland. He, however, could only parry into the path of Wood, who found the net.

Just eight minutes later, the lead was double, Meulensteen's left-wing cross found Carney, who headed home from six yards.

The content of Hardy's half-time team talk is up for debate, but with things needing to change, the Blues boss introduced Kyle Fryatt for Niall McGoldrick and changed to a 4-4-2 system.

Fryatt injected pace and more purpose into the Blues' attack, and they found a way back into the game just over ten minutes into the second half.

Matty Tymon found a way into the area, before cutting back to Campbell, who opened his Whitby Town account with a powerful attempt into the roof of the net.

The hosts, however, didn't have long to wait to restore their two-goal advantage, as the Seasiders' brightest spell of the game faded away.

Harries attacked again, waltzing past three men before shooting. His attempt was stopped by Bland, but substitute Tam reacted quickest to poke home.

The game was totally ended as a contest with 13 minutes remaining.

Tam attacked down the left-hand side, getting into the box and forcing a good save from the Whitby gloveman. Again, however, the ball fell to a Lancaster man, this time Bailey, who finished with power.