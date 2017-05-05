Blues keeper Bland's delight at new deal

Whitby Town keeper Shane Bland has signed a new two year contract to stay at the club.

“It’s overwhelming really," said Bland. "I know we had a disappointing end to last season, in terms of how we finished, ending up two points outside of the play-offs, but I decided to give it another crack next season and I’m absolutely delighted to remain a part of it.

“[Chris Hardy’s plan] was an incentive to sign. Like Chris said, last season was a consolidation season and I think we appeared to overachieve, but like the chairman and the board say, all the foundations are in place to move up and hopefully we’ll go one better this time around.

“Chris spoke to me about what’s going to happen next summer and what the plans are for next season and outlined what sort of players we needed, where we’re going to strengthen the squad but apart from that, he was talking about trying to really push us over the finishing line.

"He really put an emphasis on wanting to bring players in and really make a go of next season.”