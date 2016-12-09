Blues hoping to bounce back against Nantwich

Whitby Town host old rivals Nantwich Town, this Saturday, desperate to reclaim top spot after Rushall's win over the Seasiders ended a six-week run at the summit.

The Dabbers, however, have promotion ambitions of their own.

Despite being nine places below Chris Hardy's men, they have also only lost five times in the Evo-Stik League this season.

They trail the third-placed Blues by nine places and ten points, with four games in hand.

Phil Parkinson's side face the fixture backlog after reaching the third qualifying stage of the FA Trophy, like Whitby, losing at Shaw Lane, while falling at the fourth and final qualifying hurdle for the FA Cup.

The Cheshire outfit lost out to the Northern Premier League's last surviving club in the competition, Stourbridge.

The West Midlanders face a home second round clash with League One strugglers Northampton to see who travels to League Two promotion-chasers Wycombe, in round three.

Nantwich have been a bogey side for the Blues over the past six years. In 13 NPL clashes, Whitby have won five to Nantwich's seven and only enjoyed a first away win as recently as January this year, thanks to goals from Mikey Roberts and Ryan Brobbel in a 2-1 success.

The Dabbers' danger man is deadball specialist Sean Cooke, who tops their scoring charts with ten league goals.

Hardy is expecting to have a full side to choose from, apart from injured defender Ben Askins. New signing Kyle Fryatt, who netted twice on debut, at Guisborough, is available again.

Kick-off is 3.00pm at the Turnbull Ground with admission remaining £10 for Adults, £6 Senior Citizens, £3 Under-18s and completely free for Under-16s accompanied by full-price-paying adults.

It's the Blues' final home game before the Boxing Day six-pointer with rivals Blyth Spartans.