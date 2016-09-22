Blues head to Stourbridge eyeing top spot

Whitby Town make the long trip to Stourbridge tomorrow, hoping to take top spot in the Evo-Stik NPL Premier.

The Blues powered to a 4-0 win at home to Stourbridge on the opening day of last season, just over a year ago, before going into freefall, which resulted in the departure of then-manager Darren Williams, in December.

Since then, Williams' successor Chris Hardy has enjoyed a return to form, characterised by high tempo, passing football, leading to just one defeat in 11, this term and an unbeaten eight-match league run.

When the Seasiders travelled away to Stour, their last away trip of the campaign, in April, they still needed a win from their final week's games to see off relegation.

Now, on their return, the Blues are third with a game in hand on top-two Buxton, who lead by two points, at the summit, and North East rivals Blyth Spartans, in second.

Hardy picked out the returning Dave McTiernan, who impressed in Tuesday's revenge win at Spennymoor:

"I thought Macca maybe played his way into the team - on Saturday he looked sharp.

Reflecting on possible casualties from the midweek victory and speaking just after that game, he added:"Matty Tymon - I think that's part and parcel, nothing serious. Dan McWilliams is receiving treatment- he'll be 50-50 for Saturday. Dale Hopson will be assessed in the next 48 hours but it's hopefully not too serious."

Supporters can take the return trip south of Birmingham, with the club, for just £10, on the official coach, which leaves the Turnbull Ground at 8am, on Saturday.

Fans should book through chairman Graham Manser by calling 07966-241344 if they want to travel with the in-form Blues.

Hardy, whose players have impressed with their karaoke initiations on the bus, in recent weeks, believes it's great value and encouraged Blues fans to make the trip.

"The side's playing very very well at the moment, it's a well spent ten pound." he declared.