Blues head into crunch double-header in fine form

Fifth-placed Whitby Town welcome play-off rivals Warrington Town, nicknamed The Wire, to the Turnbull Ground, on Easter Saturday, before battling Blyth Spartans, at their Croft Park HQ, 48 hours later.

As a further draw, the Warrington clash is Whitby's annual Pay What You Want day for supporters.

The Seasiders need to win all of their last three matches- including next Saturday's home clash with Hednesford- and hope Workington fail in one of their last four, to be certain of holding onto their play-off place.

Earlier this season, the Seasiders edged out Warrington, at their Cantilever Park ground, thanks to a sole strike from 27-goal top scorer Dale Hopson.

Blues also defeated Blyth, 2-1, on Boxing Day, after Adam Gell's audacious 35-yard lob.

Hopes are high that the 612 crowd that day can be beaten on Saturday as the season winds down to a thrilling conclusion.

Blues boss Chris Hardy is sweating on the fitness of left-back Dan McWilliams and versatile defender Luke Bythway, who both missed Tuesday's last-gasp victory at Mickleover through injury.

Midfielder David Carson will definitely be unavailable, as his race for fitness continues following an ankle problem.

Spartans, secured the Evo-Stik NPL Premier title, with a 3-0 win over already-relegated Skelmersdale, last weekend.

The Seasiders haven't won at the Northumberland club since a crushing 7-0 humbling of their old rivals on Easter Monday 2014.

Hardy's men go into the Warrington tie with a ten-match unbeaten run, stretching back to the first game in March. Both clashes are 3pm kick-offs.