Blues gear up for top-of-the-table showdown

Whitby Town travel to Buxton on Saturday knowing that victory will take them top of the Evo-Stik Premier Division standings.

The Blues, currently second in the table, missed out on the chance to leapfrog the Bucks into first place when they were beaten at Grantham in midweek, and boss Chris Hardy is expecting a reaction from his players.

“It was disappointing to lose out at Grantham because the players have done so well this season and reaching the summit would have been a nice reward for them,” he said.

“We now need to go again at Buxton. It’s a big game, we have the chance to go top, and I’m sure there will be a lot of interest in who emerges as the winner.

“We need to improve our formance levels from the midweek loss and try and make sure that it is us that takes the prize of going top of the league.”

Hardy is expecting a thorough examination of his side's credentials, by the Derbyshire outfit who are unbeaten on home soil in the league this season.

"It will obviously be tough, Buxton are up there for a reason," he added.

"But then again, so are we. We're in second place on merit and I'm confident that we can go there and get a result.

"We don't fear anyone in this league and we go into every game with the aim of winning. Saturday is no different."