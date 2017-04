Whitby Town’s North Riding County FA Senior Cup final clash with Pickering Town will be played at Middlesbrough FC’s Riverside Stadium.

The Blues have had an anxious wait to see where the final clash would be played and on what date since they sensationally dumped Boro out in the semi-finals.

The showpiece final will be held on Monday May 15, kicking off at 7.30pm.

