Blues eyeing up return to winning ways at home to struggling Skelmersdale

Whitby Town host Evo-Stik NPL Premier basement club Skelmersdale United on Saturday keen to stay in the promotion race.

The fourth-placed Seasiders could return to second spot with a victory, or fall as far as eighth if they fail to win, with just four points covering second to ninth place.

Despite their visitors sitting bottom of the table, Whitby have never beaten Skelmersdale at home.

The teams drew 1-1, on the final day of last season, Town lost out in August 2014 and it finished 2-2 in the two sides’ first meeting, in Whitby.

Town did beat United 1-0 away from home in October to go top of the league after a Dale Hopson goal.

Blues boss Chris Hardy is hoping to welcome centre-half Andrew May back from injury this weekend.

After 11 winless matches in succession, Skelmersdale sacked long-serving manager Tommy Lawson and appointed former Nottingham Forest star Alan Rogers as their new boss on Monday.

The 40-year-old won promotion to the Premier League, as a player with Forest in 1998 and was most recently youth team coach at Burnley.

Kick-off is 3pm with admission £10 adults, £6 concessions, £3 for Under-18s and Under-16s accompanied by an adult are free.