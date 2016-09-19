Blues exit FA Cup at Spennymoor

A 1-0 defeat on the road at Spennymoor Town ended Whitby Town’s FA Cup hopes for another season.

In an extremely close second qualifying round clash, a 68th-minute strike from Glen Taylor was enough to secure the County Durham side’s progress, bringing to an end the Blues’ nine-match unbeaten run.

Mikey Roberts misses a golden chance to give the Blues the lead at Brewery Field

“Obviously I’m disappointed, it was a nip and tuck game with little to choose between the sides and we did more than enough to deserve a replay,” Seasiders boss Chris Hardy said.

“Ultimately, the match has hinged on two big chances. We’ve missed a one-on-one opportunity, whereas they’ve scored theirs.

“Mikey Roberts has gone through on goal when it was still 0-0 and will be the first to admit that he should have done better.

“In a game of such fine margins those are the kind of things that make the difference.”

Andrew May battles for possession

The Moors are among the favourites for promotion from the Evo-Stik Premier Division this season, but Hardy felt that his side were more than a match for their hosts over the 90 minutes.

“Spennymoor were very direct on the day and we struggled to get to grips with their style of play at first, but once we acclimatised I thought we did okay,” he added.

“They’ve obviously had us watched, and they attempted to press us high up the pitch to stop us from keeping possession.

“In fairness, we were able to play our way out of that and there were some good signs from in the first 45, but after Mikey [Roberts] missed that chance they seemed to gain momentum and went on to score the decisive goal.”

Glen Taylor beats Whitby goalkeeper Shane Bland to net the game's decisive goal

The two sides will meet again at Brewery Field on Tuesday night, this time in the league, and Hardy is expecting another close encounter.

“I think we’ll see another very tight game on Tuesday,” the Blues chief continued.

“We will need to make sure we are ready to deal with the bombardment that we know that we’ll get, but at the same time we will have given them plenty to worry about.

“Having watched Spennymoor plenty of times before, I was surprised by how direct they were on Saturday, while they admitted that at times they struggled to cope with our play.

“It’s going to be another tough test and probably a very close match once again.”