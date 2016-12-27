Blues end slump with Boxing Day success against Blyth

Goals from Matty Tymon and Adam Gell helped Whitby Town to a 2-1 Boxing Day derby success against Blyth Spartans, ending their recent run of poor results and catapulting them up to second in the Evo-Stik Premier Division table.

Whitby took the lead after Matty Tymon prodded home in front of a bumper crowd of 612 at The Turnbull Ground.

Visitors Blyth had a glorious chance to level before the break, but Town custodian Shane Bland, who was the hosts' man of the match, saved a tame penalty low to his left to ensure the Blues led 1-0 at the interval.

The home side doubled their lead in extraordinary circumstances when Adam Gell launched a speculative effort on the Blyth goal from inside his own half and the ball nestled in the back of the net.

With 69 minutes on the clock, Blyth hit back through Luke Armstrong to make it 2-1 and set up a nervy final 21 minutes, but Town held firm to take the three points and end their poor recent run of form.

