Blues earn point at Sutton Coldfield

A mariachi band provided the most flair over 90 minutes of football at Coles Lane, as Sutton Coldfield Town and Whitby Town played out a 1-1 draw.

A cagey affair showed little from either side, particularly in the first half, with Seasiders substitute James Risbrough's header cancelling out Gurjit Singh's opener.

The first real action of the game proved to break the deadlock, with the hosts gaining the initiative.

Royals skipper Aaron Birch's pass found Lee Knight in the penalty area. The forward turned his man well and played a square ball to Singh, who found the bottom corner with his first-time effort.

A first half that is comparable only to an England match in terms of excitement yielded little, with only Anthony Hume's effort, saved by the legs of Nick Draper, a chance of any real note.

Chris Hardy's side looked more positive in the second half with a change of system, to 4-3-3, though chances continued to be at a premium for both teams.

David Carson's audacious half-volley from a tight angle found only the side netting, whilst Singh's good feet ensured he beat Niall McGoldrick before shooting just wide from 25 yards.

Of the sides Whitby looked the most positive, and continued to push their hosts, Kieran Weledji heading Kyle Fryatt's cross from deep just wide.

Another lull in the game came by, with both sides again struggling to get get beyond the middle third of the field. A breakthrough would eventually come for Hardy's side though.

Callum Martin's cross found Risbrough at the back post, who diverted the ball into the net with his head via the post.

And the Seasiders could have won it in the last minute of normal time, Risbrough this time denied with a header, thanks to a good save from Draper, following Weledji's work to get the ball into his path.

Sutton Coldfield Town: Draper, Sinton (Aleksandrov '74), Probert, Birch (c), Haran, Kelly, Lyttle, Smith, Knight, Singh (Taylor '68), Hutchinson (Francis '60). Subs not used: Beresford, Webb.

Whitby Town: Bland, Martin, McWilliams, Bythway (Fryatt '46), McGoldrick, May, Gell, Snaith (c), Carson, Hume (Risbrough '68), Weledji. Subs not used: Bullock, Campbell, Dixon (GK).