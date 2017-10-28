Blues dumped out of Trophy after Marine defeat

Whitby Town were dumped out of the Buildbase FA Trophy in the first qualifying round, falling 3-1 to Marine.

The visitors opened the scoring on three minutes through Danny Mitchley in a poor, wind-affected first half, with Dan McWilliams levelling ahead of the break.

The second half proved to be the turning point, as the visitors turned the screw with Mitchley again netting, this time from the penalty spot, before Peter Wylie added a third from range.

Whitby Town had a number of notable absentees, David Carson, Shane Bland and Callum Martin all missing out.

New signing Connor Smith replaced Martin, with Dan Dixon replacing Bland and Kyle Fryatt replacing Carson.

With £3,250 on the line, the Blues couldn't have got off to a worse start. A long ball forward was misjudged by Dixon and the Blues defence, allowing Danny Mitchley to nip in, rounded the Blues' stand-in keeper and tapped home.

The opening half was a nip and tuck affair, the highlight for the most part being a clear foul throw from Niall McGoldrick, tossing the ball in the air.

Although they were moving forward well, Whitby struggled to create anything of note. However, just ahead of half-time, they found themselves level.

Smith broke into the box from the right-hand side, before cutting back to McWilliams, who curled the ball home first-time, via a touch from a Marine defender.

The second half saw more life enter the game, with both sides looking to push forward, though it was the visitors who found the next level.

A ball forward caused problems for Dixon, who clambered his man down in the penalty area before being penalised. Mitchley stepped up and sent the ball past Dixon, who guessed right but couldn't get a hand on it.

Marine continued to push, and had their third with just over ten minutes remaining.

Wylie pushed forward from the back, before sending a low shot goalwards from 25 yards which snuck past an outstretched Dixon.

Whitby tried to salvage something from the game, James Risbrough and Luke Bythway going close, though it proved too little, too late, as the Blues crashed out of yet another cup competition.