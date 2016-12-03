Blues drop to third after late defeat at Rushall

Whitby Town dropped down to third after they lost 1-0 at new leaders Rushall Olympic after an 89th minute penalty rebound conversion.

In chilly Walsall, Connor Smith came close early on for Chris Hardy's men.

The on-loan Hartlepool United midfielder then crossed from the right for Jose Veiga to drop on Matty Tymon's far post bicycle kick on the goal line.

However, three minutes before half-time, Andrew May got the wrong side of Alex Reid as he scurried into the penalty area, clipping the sought after winger.

Reid took the resulting spot kick himself, only for Shane Bland to save low to his left.

Dale Hopson threatened from the edge of the box with Rushall asking questions in the air at every opportunity.

A scramble in the away box yielded a second spot-kick as the referee pointed for a delayed award following a man in Amber going to ground.

Reid again stepped up, only for Bland to parry but Stan Mugisha tucked in from the rebound.

Smith scuffed wide when well placed in five minutes injury time and Luke Bythway nodded past the near post as Hopson saw an 18-yarder deflected into the air.